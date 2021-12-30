Nicole Kidman Responds to a ‘Sexist’ Question About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise, Saying, ‘I Would Request Not to Be Pigeonholed.’

Nicole Kidman responds to a sexist question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise, saying, “I would ask not to be pigeonholed.”

Please don’t jump to conclusions.

Nicole Kidman debunked the notion that she was comparing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s real-life relationship to her marriage to Tom Cruise while discussing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s real-life relationship.

The 54-year-old actress opened up about playing one half of the sitcom couple alongside Javier Bardem in the new Aaron Sorkin film Being the Ricardos in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“It’s about a failed creative and romantic relationship.

But extraordinary things emerge from it.

That excites me.

“I love that it doesn’t have a happy ending,” Kidman said, referring to Ball’s divorce from Arnaz in 1960, after a 20-year marriage.

“This film demonstrates how you can nurture an extraordinary relationship and leave traces of it that last a lifetime.

Yeah, that’s quite lovely.

You can’t make people behave the way you want them to, and you’ll occasionally fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the one with whom you’ll spend the rest of your life.”

“You may have kids with them,” Kidman said of Ball and Arnaz’s relationship.

You may not believe it, but they were madly in love.”

The interviewer then inquired, “with exquisite care,” if Kidman was alluding to her previous relationship with Cruise, 59.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,

She replied, “Absolutely not.”

“No,” she says.

That was, after all, so long ago that it isn’t relevant in this discussion.

“No,” she says.

From 1990 to 2001, the Big Little Lies alum was married to the Mission Impossible star.

Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26, are their children.

Kidman was “enraged” by the question, according to the source.

“I, too, would prefer not to be pigeonholed in that way.

“It almost feels sexist to me,” she responded, “because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man.”

“And then you say, ‘Give me my life.'”

‘It’s in a league of its own.’

Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006 after her divorce from Cruise, and they have two daughters, Sunday, 13 and Faith, 11 years old.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, the Oscar winner made an unusual public comment about her previous marriage.

“I was a kid.

Maybe I’ve become a little more hesitant, but I’m always cautious.

