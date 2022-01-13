Nicole Kidman Responds to Lucille Ball’s Sexist Tom Cruise Interview Question in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos in 2022.

Some viewers were initially concerned about Aaron Sorkin’s casting of the talented actor.

Her performance, on the other hand, continues to astound the world.

Kidman recently slammed a sexist question posed by an interviewer.

Kidman was interviewed by The Guardian about her new film, Being the Ricardos.

She portrays both Ball and Lucy, her television alter ego.

Ball and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are followed over the course of a tumultuous week that puts their careers in jeopardy.

Ball is accused of being a communist by the press, while Arnaz is accused of cheating on his wife with another woman by the press.

Kidman, on the other hand, appreciates that Being the Ricardos does not end on a happy note.

Sorkin’s approach, she believes, is both fascinating and relatable to audiences.

Kidman explained, “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out.”

“However, it has resulted in some extraordinary things.

And I adore it.

I like how it doesn’t have a happy ending.

The message of this film is that you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave traces of it that will last a lifetime.

That is absolutely stunning.”

We’re not joking.

Nicole Kidman, who played Lucille Ball in (hashtag)BeingtheRicardos, was nominated for Best Actress at this year’s @SAGawards.

(hashtag)aTr3S9fjvFaTr3S9fjvFaTr3S9fjvFaTr3S9fjvFaTr3S9fjvFaTr3

Kidman discussed her thoughts on Being the Ricardos and how the story is received by audiences.

However, Kidman’s interview with The Guardian took a surprising turn.

As a result, the interviewer offended Kidman, who clapped back appropriately.

“You can’t make people behave the way you want them to,” Kidman explained, “and sometimes you’ll fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.”

“And I think all of that is very relatable.”

It’s possible that you’ll be accompanied by children.

You may not believe it, but they were madly in love.”

The Guardian responded by asking if she was addressing Tom Cruise this way.

She said the question was “almost sexist,” and she choked out her response.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,”

“Absolutely not,” Kidman stated emphatically.

“Not at all,” says the speaker.

That was, after all, so long ago that it isn’t relevant here.

As a result, no.

I, too, would prefer not to be classified in this way.

It’s…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.