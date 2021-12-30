Nicole Kidman responds to Tom Cruise’s sexist interview question.

Nicole Kidman is adamant about not talking about her ex-boyfriend.

While discussing her new film, Being the Ricardos, the 54-year-old actress deflects a question about her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

From 1990 to 2001, Kidman and Cruise were married and have two children, Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26.

The subject comes up as Kidman speaks about the real-life romance between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, whom she and Javier Bardem portray in the new Aaron Sorkin film I Love Lucy, which is based on their relationship and show.

Being the Ricardos is about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out, she says.

“However, it has resulted in some extraordinary things.

That excites me.

I like how it doesn’t end happily.

The message of this film is that you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave traces of it that will last a lifetime.

Yes, that is absolutely stunning.”

“You can’t make people do what you want them to do,” Kidman continues, “and sometimes you’ll fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.”

“I think all of that is very relatable.”

It’s possible you’ll be accompanied by children.

You may not believe it, but they were head over heels in love.”

The interviewer then asks Kidman if her feelings for Ball and Arnaz are similar to her feelings for her ex, which she quickly denies.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,

Certainly not.

No, that is not the case.

That was, after all, so long ago that it isn’t relevant here.

“No,” Kidman responds.

“I, too, would prefer not to be pigeonholed in that way.”

It almost feels sexist to me, because I doubt anyone would say that to a man.

And then you say, ‘Give me my life.’

‘It’s in a class of its own.’

Kidman married Keith Urban after her breakup with Cruise.

Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, are the couple’s two daughters, whom they married in 2006.

Kidman is largely silent about her two youngest children.

She explains, “I have to really protect them.”

“I’ve learned to keep my mouth shut,” says the speaker.

[Boundaries] have always been a source of contention for me.”

