Nicole Kidman Surprisingly Became an American Citizen at Birth

Nicole Kidman is known for two things: her long acting career and the fact that she is an Australian.

While Kidman is proud of her Australian heritage, she married an Australian (Keith Urban), and starred in the film Australia (which she would prefer you didn’t remember), she was born in the United States.

Her parents had interesting lives of their own, which led them to the island state of Hawaii when Kidman was born.

Kidman was born in America despite her Australian ancestry.

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1967, while her parents were there on educational visas.

Kidman can now claim citizenship in both Australia and the United States as a result of this.

Kidman earned yet another moniker as a result of her Hawaiian birth.

She also revealed during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that she was given the Hawaiian name Hokulani, which means “heavenly star” and comes from the Honolulu Zoo.

“An elephant baby was born around the same time as me.”

“Hokulani was the name of the elephant,” Kidman explained.

Sadly, the baby elephant’s future did not look as bright as Kidman’s.

Norton’s production team emailed the zoo about the elephant Hokulani, hoping to hear a fun story about her daily exploits.

Hokulani was discovered dead in the moat of her exhibit in 1970.

In (hashtag)BeingTheRicardos, Nicole Kidman is AMAZING as Lucille Ball.

Her performance is multi-faceted and multi-layered, ranging from sharp to funny to sexy to heartbreaking at times.

Sorkin’s writing is consistently excellent, but Kidman elevates the material tenfold.

Yrf9dxQmcZ (pic.twitter.comYrf9dxQmcZ) (pic.twitter.comYrf9dxQmcZ) (pic

Antony Kidman, who was Kidman’s father, was a biochemist, clinical psychologist, and author.

Janelle Ann, Antony’s mother, was a nursing instructor who assisted in the editing of his books.

The Kidmans didn’t spend much time in Hawaii, but they did stay in the United States for a while longer.

Her father worked at the National Institute of Mental Health in St. Louis, so the family relocated to Washington, DC.

The Elizabeth Psychiatric Hospital is a psychiatric facility located in Elizabeth, New Jersey

When Kidman was four years old, the family moved back to Australia.

The future actor demonstrated an early talent for acting and eventually dropped out of high school to pursue her dream full-time.

She made her acting debut at the age of 16 in the Australian holiday film Bush Christmas and the…

