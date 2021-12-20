Nicole Kidman Talks About Who Encouraged Her to Keep Her Lucille Ball Role Despite Backlash

Nicole Kidman was on the verge of leaving Being the Ricardos because of the backlash she received for her portrayal of Lucille Ball.

She’s now speaking out about the person who encouraged her to continue working on the project.

Nicole Kidman isn’t going to let the naysayers get the best of her.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner received backlash earlier this year after it was revealed that she’d been cast as Lucille Ball in Amazon Studios’ Being the Ricardos, a new biopic about the iconic comedian and her husband Desi Arnaz. Internet critics claimed she didn’t look or sound like Lucille, prompting the Oscar winner to consider dropping out, she said in a new interview with Today.

“I tried not to [listen to the criticism], but I’m a human being, so there are times when you think, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not the right person for this,'” she said, praising director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin for his support during the difficult period.

“That’s where having someone like Aaron, who really said at the start, ‘I’m not looking for a perfect rendition or imitation of Lucy,’ comes in handy.”

As one actress to another, Aaron was looking for someone who could relate to Ball’s story, and Nicole said there’s “a lot of it I can relate to.”

“In one scene, they say, ‘You’re 39, and that’s it.'”

She explained, “It’s almost over for you.”

“I understand what you’re going through.

That was a problem for me.

And it was like, OK, where the television had opened a door for her, it had also opened a door for me.

‘Gosh, that’s kind of…’ I remember thinking at the time.

That’s a feeling I’m very familiar with.”

Being the Ricardos, which also stars Javier Bardem, is about Lucille and Desi’s romantic and professional relationship as they film the hit sitcom I Love Lucy.

Some questioned Nicole’s casting as Lucille when the film’s cast was first announced, with Valerie Bertinelli tweeting that actress “Debra Messing was robbed” of the role.

Nicole said earlier this month on Live With Kelly and Ryan that the backlash made her want to “sidestep” the project, but Aaron and producer Todd Black talked her out of it.

She expressed her gratitude for her decision to stay by saying, “Thank God.”

“I was overjoyed because I had the opportunity to fall in love with…

