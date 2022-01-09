Nicole Kidman Teaches Her Daughters Work Ethic (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman Discloses Her Work Ethic Message to Her Daughters (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman credits her success to her family’s love and support.

The Oscar winner discussed how her daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, as well as her husband, Keith Urban, are all involved in her transition to a new role and the message she’s instilling in her daughters about work ethic.

“I believe they’re aware of it.”

They’re firsthand, where we travel as a small group, where we always share pretty much everything,” Kidman said of her daughters’ understanding of her work and the effort she puts into it at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where she received the Career Achievement Award.

“I always say it’s our family’s work, not my work,” she says.

So they all share in everything because it is our work and I wouldn’t be able to do it without their help.”

“And they’re right there with me,” she continued, “and we have a very, deeply, intimate family, so we share a lot.”

“They’ve both seen a lot of my goals and are well aware of them.”

My husband, on the other hand, is rock solid, as I’ve always stated.

And he’ll be there, like an incredible source of love and support for me, as I hope I do for him, because he’s got a huge career in a completely different field.

He is a musician.”

Kidman revealed that her two successful and powerful parents don’t sugarcoat anything for their daughters.

“It is what it is, and that is all there is to it.”

“Would I love to bring them to Palm Springs and the festival? Yes! Am I incredibly proud to be able to say, ‘Yeah, I got this Career Achievement Award from Palm Springs, which is a huge festival with a lot of really important people? [Yes!]” she added.

“I want to thank the board, I want to thank everyone who decided to honor me because it’s still wow, if not more,” she added.

Kidman’s most recent role is as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, which she has played for nearly 40 years.

One, she has stated, is very dear to her heart.

“I still have a lot of fire in my belly.”

