Nicole Kidman Used This Iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene as a Daily Warmup to Play Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos.’

The new biopic Being the Ricardos delves into the relationship of Hollywood icons Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz.

The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, focuses on Ball and Arnaz’s marriage as well as behind-the-scenes details of the legendary sitcom I Love Lucy. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Ball and Arnaz, respectively.

The star of Nine Perfect Strangers revealed the episode that helped her get into character on set every day.

Kidman was well aware that portraying the iconic comedian would be a difficult task.

She zeroed in on a few characteristics of Ball’s that she thought would aid her in channeling the famous redhead’s demeanor.

“I mean, she had a much deeper voice than me vocally, so I was able to create this much raspier voice,” Kidman told NPR. “It was a smoker’s voice.”

She smoked a lot.

She had the most beautiful hands, as I’ve previously stated.

Her hands were an extension of her personality in a big way.

I don’t have those hands, but I concentrated on them.

They were extremely helpful.

Ball’s devotion to her husband and desire to start a family helped the Academy Award winner identify with her role.

“Then I think about her love for Desi and her desire for a home — that’s such a powerful force in me that I grasp,” Kidman said.

“I’m looking for a place to call home.”

As a result, there was an instant understanding and connection.”

There are too many memorable I Love Lucy episodes to count.

From the grape-stomping scene to the chocolate assembly line segment, the sitcom has memorable moments.

Ball, Kidman said, is responsible for bringing that level of comedy to the screen on a regular basis.

Kidman exclaimed, “She was just a genius.”

“I mean, to come up with a scene like the grape stomping scene — that entire scene is not a word.”

That is a fantastic physical comedian.”

To get into character, the Big Little Lies star referenced “Lucy Does a TV Commercial’s” famous “Vitameatavegamin” scene.

Lucy is rehearsing a commercial for a health tonic that, unbeknownst to her, contains a high level of alcohol.

Requested to say it again…

