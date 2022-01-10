Nicole Kidman wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos.’

Nicole Kidman’s impressive body of work has earned her worldwide acclaim.

She recently starred in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, which follows Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz through a week in their lives.

Nobody expected Kidman to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama in 2022.

As a result, she’s now set a new record.

Being the Ricardos was written and directed by Sorkin, and it was immediately added to must-see lists.

Sorkin, on the other hand, came under fire after the casting announcements.

Social media retaliated, accusing Kidman of being a poor choice for the role of Ball.

Others, on the other hand, found Javier Bardem’s portrayal of Arnaz to be problematic.

When making Being the Ricardos, Sorkin had a specific vision in mind.

He didn’t want Kidman and Bardem to just be clones of the famous actors.

He preferred that they bring their own distinct styles to the roles.

Being the Ricardos is more of a love letter to the past and its legacies than it is a straight biopic.

Nicole Kidman won the (hashtag)GoldenGlobe for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Drama for her role in Being the Ricardos. pic.twitter.comB31TDzLfwe

Kidman’s win for Ball in Being the Ricardos at the 2022 Golden Globes for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama astounded the entire world.

Many people predicted that the statue would go to one of the other nominees.

Kristen Stewart did better for Spencer, Lady Gaga did better for House of Gucci, and Olivia Colman did better for The Lost Daughter.

That didn’t stop Kidman from winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in 2022.

This victory, however, is significant for another reason.

She became the first actress to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in four decades.

As a new decade has begun, others are likely to follow.

She is, however, the first to achieve this remarkable feat.

Kidman’s first Golden Globe was for the film To Die For, which she won in 1995.

After that, she won for Moulin Rouge! in 2001 and Big Little Lies in 2018.

Her fourth win in a decade comes in 2021 with the Being the Ricardos.

She did, however, win for The Hours in 2002.

In addition to her five Golden Globe wins, Kidman has received 11 nominations.

The Oscars in 2022 are unlikely to be influenced by the Golden Globes.

The 2022 Golden Globes were canceled by NBC, and it was supposed to be…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.