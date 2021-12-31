Nicole Kidman’s Most Honest Quotes About Her Tom Cruise Relationship: Marriage, Divorce, and Other Topics

Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Tom Cruise is still one of the most talked-about in Hollywood, despite the fact that it ended decades ago.

While the actress has grown to keep her personal life out of the spotlight since marrying Cruise in 1990, things were different back then.

“I was a kid.

In September 2021, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “I think I offered it up?” when asked about her first marriage.

“Perhaps I’ve become a little more wary, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible.”

That’s just how I prefer to live in the world.”

From May 1987 to February 1990, the former Top Gun actor was married to Mimi Rogers.

In December 1990, less than a year after his divorce, Cruise married Kidman.

Before filing for divorce in February 2001, the Jerry Maguire star adopted two children, Isabella Jane (born 1992) and Connor Antony (born 1995).

In November 2002, the Big Little Lies star told Vanity Fair, “I was willing to give up everything.”

“I now consider that to be a part of who I am.”

I’m willing to do that; I also do it when I’m working on a film.

‘Yes, bring it on, consume me, intoxicate me,’ I’m willing to say. I want to feel alive — I want to reel, basically.

I was reeling with Tom, and I loved it so much that I would have walked to the end of the earth to see him again.

That meant letting go of a lot of things I cared about.”

At the time, the Oscar winner discussed the added pressures of maintaining a public relationship.

“You’re being watched and scrutinized, and that gradually affects you,” she explained to the outlet.

“But it’s also deeply romantic, because it feels like there’s just the two of you in it, as if you’re in a cocoon, and you become very reliant on each other.”

… I didn’t feel like I deserved to be there in my own right, so I pretended to be Tom’s wife throughout.”

After their divorce, both Kidman and the Mission: Impossible star remarried.

Before marrying Keith Urban in June 2006, the actress was briefly engaged to Lenny Kravitz.

For the purpose of cruising.

