Nicole Kidman’s prosthetics don’t detract from her smoldering Lucille Ball look in Being the Ricardos.

Nicole Kidman’s prosthetics don’t detract from her smoldering Lucille Ball performance in Being the Ricardos.

With Kidman and Javier Bardem in fine form as I Love Lucy’s iconic Lucy and Desi, Aaron Sorkin’s smart comedy sticks a fork into Fifties Hollywood.

Physical comedy is a very serious endeavor.

That’s the gist of Aaron Sorkin’s smart, if overstuffed, script for Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman), comedy queen and star of the 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy.

Kidman is ditzy and cute as Lucy Ricardo, the all-American housewife mocked in modern comedies like WandaVision.

But as Lucille, she’s an abrasive perfectionist, determined to overcome obstacles in this “compound fracture of a week,” from accusations of communism and rumors of Desi’s (Javier Bardem) infidelity to the thorny issue of how to accommodate Lucille’s real-life pregnancy in a television era so suspicious of marital relations that fictional husbands and wives sleep in twin beds.

In intermittent flashbacks, writer and director Aaron Sorkin highlights the hard work that goes into Lucy’s on-screen levity, as well as the prejudices that have kept her from becoming the next Rita Hayworth.

Kidman brings a smoldering superiority to the role worthy of Lauren Bacall, and while much has been made of her transformation ­- the wig, the pencil-thin eyebrows – the prosthetics don’t distract, and she skilfully switches between the two Lucys, fully embodying both.

Bardem was also chastised for being cast as the Cuban Desi (despite the fact that he is Spanish), but he exudes charm and, more importantly, likeability, in this role.

There are perhaps a few too many in-jokes about camera blocking, but Hollywood loves a self-indulgent film.

Sorkin, on the other hand, manages to get around it without becoming bogged down.

In the end, this is a film about domestic happiness and how gender stereotypes obstruct it.

Kidman and Bardem portray a couple who, despite their chemistry and mutual respect, are at odds with the less forgiving world around them (a strong performance from Alia Shawkat as the crew’s disgruntled female writer emphasizes what Ball and any other woman is up against).

McCarthyism, ageism, and toxic masculinity: it feels as if Sorkin has taken on far too much.

Perhaps it’s because Ball felt the same way.

The film will be released in theaters on December 10th, and will then be available on Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.

