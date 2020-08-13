Nicole Scherzinger 42, shows off impressive abs as she dances around boyfriend Thom Evans 35, on holiday

NICOLE Scherzinger revealed her impressive abs as she danced around boyfriend Thom Evans on their romantic holiday.

The 42-year-old joked “he can’t take me anywhere” as she made fun of herself in a Geek’d Out TikTok video.

The stunning couple are in St Lucia as they continue their mind-blowing trip.

Fans feel as though they’ve been on the journey with them, as they follow their regular posts of gorgeous snaps and videos.

Nicole threw moves around 35-year-old Thom who look bemused as he stood with his hands on his hips showing off his six-pack.

The Pussycat Doll – who met Thom on Celebrity X Factor last year -sent her followers wild with stunning snaps of her paddle boarding in a pink bikini.

She posed in front of a picturesque mountain, revealing her enviable figure.

Her figure was toned and athletic as she got active on her luxury holiday in the Caribbean.

Nicole felt at home on the island comparing it to life growing up in Hawaii.

She posted: “Connecting with the ‘āina and ke kai in St. Lucia #hawaiian #warrior #islandgirl.”

Her followers loved everything about the shot with one writing: “LOOK HOW GORGEOUS YOU LOOK!!! And your body is literally GOALS!”

Another shared: “Gorgeous, both the scenery and you. Looks like you’re having a lovely time.”

The session on the water comes after Nicole relaxed in a hammock with Thom and reflected on their romantic holiday.

The couple enjoyed the views from their coastal resort with Nicole sharing photos of their paradise getaway on Instagram.