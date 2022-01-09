Nicole Scherzinger enrages the Pussycat Dolls by abruptly canceling their tour.

The Pussycat Dolls are furious after Nicole Scherzinger cancels their tour without informing them.

NICOLE Scherzinger has enraged her fellow Pussycat Dolls by canceling their reunion tour without informing them.

Nicole, 43, confirmed on Instagram that the tour, which had been postponed due to the Covid pandemic, has been permanently postponed.

“Thank you to everyone who bought tickets to see PCD — your support and loyalty are greatly appreciated!” she wrote.

“I understand the decision to cancel the tour dates due to the ever-changing circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

“I’ve put a lot of time, creative energy, and money into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally disappointed by this decision, I’m also proud of what we were able to accomplish in the short time we had together before COVID.”

“I have nothing but love, admiration, and gratitude for the other girls in the group, as well as the fans who have supported us.”

“Love and blessings, and stay safe and healthy.”

Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, members of the band, retaliated by posting the same statement to their own Instagram accounts.

“We want to express our heartfelt disappointment at the news that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour has been canceled,” it said.

As of now, no official announcement has been made.

“In any case, it appears to be the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-changing experience filled with some incredible memories for which we will be eternally grateful.

“To the fans, thank you for your support.

Please believe us when we say that this is not the outcome we had hoped for.

We wanted it just as much as you did because we value you all so much, and it breaks our hearts that you had to wait so long for an answer, but it’s out of our hands.”

Nicole was reported to be being sued by Robin Antin, the creator of the Pussycat Dolls, after threatening to pull out of the highly anticipated reunion tour unless her demand for “complete creative control” was met.

According to legal documents obtained by The Hollywood Report, the couple struck a deal in 2019 in which Nicole agreed to take a 49% cut.

Nicole, 43, has allegedly changed her mind and is now seeking majority control and 75 percent ownership of the company, according to Robin.

She “now refuses to participate in the tour,” according to the documents, and has “demanded to renegotiate the terms of the MOU,” as well as majority control.