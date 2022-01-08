Nicole Scherzinger is ‘extremely disappointed’ to learn that the Pussycat Dolls’ tour has been canceled.

The 43-year-old I Hate This Part singer revealed that she had invested a “huge amount” of her own money into the much-anticipated reunion shows in order to get them off the ground.

Nicole wrote on her Instagram Stories in a text statement with the band’s logo, “Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD – we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!”

“I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be canceled due to the ever-changing circumstances surrounding the pandemic.”

“I’ve put a lot of time, creative energy, and money into resurrecting this project.

“While I am naturally saddened by this decision, I am also extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish in the short time we had together prior to COVID.”

“The amount of love, admiration, and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group and the fans who have supported us cannot be expressed in words.”

“Love and blessings – stay safe and healthy.”

xo, Nicole

The band formed in 2003 and disbanded in 2010, having released two albums and reaching number one in the UK twice with Stickwitu and Don’t Cha.

During their careers, they sold 55 million records and had two No. 1 singles.

Following their breakup, the band embarked on a number of solo projects while maintaining strong ties to their home country of the United Kingdom, where they have a sizable fan base.

The girls previously expressed their excitement about re-forming the band and finishing what they started so many years ago.

“It’s been a few years in the making,” Kimberly Wyatt explained.

“However, I believe the Pussycat Dolls have some unfinished business.

“We’re ready to get out there and do what we love,” she continued.

After their reunion on the UK X Factor in 2019, the sizzling popstars gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the tour.

Nicole, who was a judge on the show and was known for her “shermazing” catchphrases at the time, promised it was “just the beginning” at the time.

After a decade apart, they announced their reunion in The Sun in November 2019, with plans for a UK arena tour in the spring that were thwarted when Covid struck.

Nicole was involved in a legal battle last year, while the pandemic was still going on, when she was sued by Robin Antin, the founder of the Pussycat Dolls.

According to legal documents obtained by The Hollywood Report, the two made…

