Nicole Scherzinger is smoking hot as she announces that the Pussycat Dolls’ tour has been canceled.

Her bandmates have been enraged by the singer’s statement that “tour dates had to be cancelled.”

Nicole, 43, who was recently featured in Basic magazine, announced on social media on Friday that the shows would be canceled due to the “ever-changing ­circumstances surrounding the pandemic.”

Carmit Bachar, 47, and Jessica Sutta, 39, released a joint statement claiming they were unaware of the situation.

“We want to express our heartfelt disappointment at the news that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour has been canceled,” they said in a statement.

“No official notification has been received.”