Nicole Scherzinger looks stunning in a neon bikini as she jets off with boyfriend Thom Evans for her SIXTH vacation of the year.

Nicole Scherzinger flies off to her SIXTH vacation of the year with boyfriend Thom Evans in a neon bikini.

NICOLE Scherzinger surprised no one when she appeared in a tiny bikini while on vacation with boyfriend Thom Evans.

As the in love couple soaked up the sun in Dubai, the 43-year-old flaunted her incredible figure in a neon bikini.

Nicole sipped cocktails by the pool while dancing for the camera and pouting as she wished her fans well.

“Cheers to all the hard work put in after such a long year, fam.”

In another video, she and Thom can be seen walking across a sandy beach before hopping up onto a giant swing for a ride.

Nicole gave fans a glimpse into her luxury trip to Dubai for the Global Citizen Forum in that video.

Her fans could see her sipping an espresso martini in a high rise while getting ready for an event while wearing a robe.

The actress also twirled in a designer sheer robe and tried on a black gown with her hair up in a high bun.

Nicole and Thom also posed on the Global Citizen red carpet before Nicole performed in a sparkly long gown at the event’s gala evening.

She captioned the montage, “Come along with me to (hashtag)GlobalCitizenForum @globalcitizenforum “.

As the coronavirus pandemic raged around the world, the couple’s trip to Dubai is their sixth international trip in the last year.

However, the former Pussycat Doll appears to have taken more long-haul flights than British Airways in the last year.

While the majority of us have been trapped in a never-ending cycle of lockdowns, the 43-year-old actress has enjoyed lavish vacations in sun-drenched locales such as Mexico, the Caribbean, and Greece.

Her sizzling poses on a series of far-flung beaches, on the other hand, got fans all worked up for all the wrong reasons.

“None of us need to see this right now,” one social media user speculated.

“I’m a fan,” one person said, “but these endless relaxation pictures feel a little insensitive right now.”

The singer and presenter has taken nearly a dozen trips since the Covid pandemic hit in March 2020, sharing a slew of bikini snaps with her 4.9 million Instagram followers.

Returning citizens in the United States are exempt from quarantine if they tested negative for coronavirus before leaving.

To enjoy the same vacations during the pandemic, a Brit would have needed to endure 122 days of self-isolation.

Thom Evans, 36, her Scottish ex-rugby player boyfriend, has been by her side for the majority of her “tandemic.”

……

