Nicole Scherzinger of The Masked Singer weeps as her ‘baby’ Todrick Hall loses to new champion Jewel.

Nicole Scherzinger of THE Masked Singer sobbed as her “baby” Todrick Hall was defeated by new champion Jewel.

The identities of the finalists were revealed during the season finale of the Fox show on Wednesday.

“Woo, that song struck a couple chords with me,” Nicole, 43, said after The Bull gave an emotional final performance of Hunter Hayes’ Invisible.

“We’ve all felt invisible at times, but it’s lovely when someone like you has the ability to make others feel seen.”

“As a result, we truly see you as the new voice of the Masked Singer, and I am rooting for you to win the Masked Singer golden trophy.”

As Nicole spoke, the Bull became emotional, and he began to cry on stage.

“Sometimes you just feel like there’s nothing you can do that’s good enough, but I do this because I love it,” he added after a brief pause.

“Regardless of what happens, I will never stop singing.”

Nicole predicted that The Bull would be Todrick, 36, before the contestant was revealed.

“There is no one more talented,” she said, “so I believe this is Todrick Hall, my babe, my partner, my show off.”

Nicole exudes pride as she blows kisses to him and repeats, “My baby, that’s my baby!” after he is unmasked.

Todrick inquired, “How long did it take her to figure out” who he was.

“I knew right away,” she said.

“I’m so proud the world gets to see who you are,” the Masked Singer panelist said, calling the singer one of her “best friends.”

“You have such a legacy, and I’m thrilled that the Masked Singer is a part of it.”

Nicole wasn’t the only one who guessed Todrick’s identity correctly throughout the season, as many fans claimed the singer behind the mask was the former American Idol contestant on social media.

One of the first things that fans noticed about Todrick was his flamboyant flair, which he shares with Bull.

Another hint came in the semi-final, when he said, “When I was true to myself, my success skyrocketed.”

And now I have the chance to encourage others who may feel like they don’t belong in the herd.”

After the winner, The Queen of Hearts, was revealed to be Jewel, a 47-year-old singer, after The Bull was revealed to be Todrick.

Even before she was revealed, viewers knew Jewel was the voice behind the mask.

“I already know that Bull represents Todrick and Queen of Hearts represents Jewel,” one fan wrote.

