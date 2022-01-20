Nicole Scherzinger poses in a red sports bra in a very busty photo in Los Angeles.

NICOLE Scherzinger glammed up in a red sports bra in LA and posted a very busty selfie.

The 43-year-old former X Factor judge looked incredible in a selfie, flaunting her toned body.

Nicole flaunted her trim figure in a red sports bra that showed off her cleavage.

With the crop top, the Pussycat Doll flaunted her flat tum.

In a pair of tight black leggings with sheer panels, she showed off her toned legs.

Nicole wore her hair in a ponytail and wore red lipstick to match her bright top.

With a quote alongside the shot, the singer inspired her fans.

“Show them who you are, don’t tell them,” she advised.

Fans flocked to Instagram to share their thoughts.

“Shine on them,” one person wrote.

“You’re a true Queen,” one person said.

“You look incredible!” said the third.

Nicole, on the other hand, treated fans to a new set of photos in which she flaunted her incredible body while looking back.

She shared a throwback photo of herself glancing over her shoulder in a patterned bikini while on vacation in the United Arab Emirates over Christmas.

She captioned it, “Good days on my mind,” as part of a series she shared with her Instagram followers.

four

Nicole has been lounging on the beach in Los Angeles.

(4)

She posed for a picture while stretching out.