Nicole Scherzinger’s announcement was the first time other members heard about the cancellation of the Pussycat Dolls’ reunion tour.

Nicole Scherzinger confirmed that the Pussycat Dolls’ much-anticipated reunion tour has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic’s rising spikes.

On Friday, January 7, Scherzinger, 43, wrote on Instagram Story, “Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty.”

“I understand the decision to cancel the tour dates due to the ever-changing circumstances surrounding the pandemic.”

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy, and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we accomplished in the short amount of time we had together before COVID,” the Masked Singer judge continued in her post.

Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt were all included in Scherzinger’s sweet shoutout to their fans and fellow members.

“I can’t express how much I love, admire, and appreciate the other girls in the group, as well as the fans who have supported us,” the Annie Live! alum added.

“Love and blessings — stay safe and healthy.”

After Scherzinger’s announcement sent shockwaves through PCD’s legions of adoring fans, several of her fellow girl group members claimed that they learned of the cancellation of their official reunion via her social media message.

“We want to express our heartfelt disappointment at the news that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour has been canceled,” Bachar and Sutta wrote on Instagram on Saturday, January 8.

“As of now, no official notification has been received.”

In any case, it appears to be the end of a chapter in an incredible, life-changing experience that has provided us with some incredible memories for which we will be eternally grateful.”

“Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for,” the 47-year-old actress of 13 Going on 30 said.

We wanted it just as much as you did because we value you all so much, and it breaks our hearts that you had to wait so long for an answer, but it’s out.

