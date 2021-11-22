Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi of Jersey Shore debunks divorce rumors by sharing a rare photo with her husband Jionni Lavalle.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi of the Jersey Shore debunks divorce rumors by sharing a rare photo with her husband Jionni Lavalle.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi of the Jersey Shore has put an end to the ongoing divorce rumors after sharing a rare photo with her husband Jionni Lavalle on her birthday.

On Instagram, the Jersey Shore star commemorated her 34th birthday.

Nicole was wearing a green jacket and a cap in the photo.

Jionni, 34, smiled as he wrapped his arm around his MTV wife.

In the other hand, he held his cellphone.

The MTV star then showed off the birthday gift she had received in the next photo.

The red wine bottle was decorated with green and pink balloons.

Next to the plate of muffins and other tasty treats was a bottle of wine.

“Needed birthday trip,” Snooki wrote.

Snooki and her husband Jionni married in 2014.

Lorenzo, nine, Giovanna, seven, and Angelo, two, are the couple’s children.

The reality star’s marriage to Jionni had been rumored to be on the rocks.

Her frequent appearances without her wedding ring fueled speculation.

Snooki appeared to have removed her wedding ring while taking a selfie in a low-cut red dress in November.

The MTV star looked stunning in a red gown, with a full face of makeup and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The glitzy photo was used to promote items from The Snooki Shop.

The stunning red dress was among the “new arrivals,” according to the TV personality.

Snooki’s “beauty” was praised by many Jersey Shore fans in the comments section.

Others pointed out that the MTV mom was missing her wedding ring in the photo.

Snooki revealed in August that she and her husband were sleeping in separate bedrooms.

Her husband shared a bed with Lorenzo, while she shared a room with her daughter Giovanna, according to the TV star.

Snooki told Us Weekly, “I sleep with my daughter, and then Jionni sleeps with Lorenzo in his bed.”

The reality star said she had “no shame” about her parenting decision and that she still made time for “romantic times” with her husband.

“We’ll text each other and say, ‘Want to meet me in the guest room?’ It’s kind of cute that we have that all over the house,” she explained.

Unlike her co-stars’ other partners, Jionni appears to have decided not to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

