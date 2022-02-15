Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi of the Jersey Shore has sparked more divorce rumors after she’snubs’ her husband Jionni Lavalle in a new Instagram post.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of the Jersey Shore sparked more rumors that she and her husband, Jionni Lavalle, had split after she “snubbed” him in a new Instagram post.

Without mentioning her baby daddy, the MTV star used Valentine’s Day to celebrate her three young children.

Snooki chose to post three photos on Instagram, each focusing on her children: Giovanna, seven, Lorenzo, nine, and Angelo, two.

Giovanna flaunted her gymnastic skills in her photo, while Lorenzo struck a running pose in his.

Meanwhile, in his photo, Angelo was seen eating a donut and smiling broadly.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Snooki wrote in the caption.

“My Munchkins for Valentine’s Day.”

Her man, on the other hand, was not mentioned at all, fueling speculation that the couple had broken up.

The rumors grew after the Jersey Shore star revealed in January that they sleep in separate beds.

She says she spends the majority of her time with Giovanna and “co-sleeps with her,” while Jionni “sleeps with my son and the baby just sleeps in the crib,” according to Parents’ We Are Family podcast.

“The hard part, I think, with having more than one kid in general, is just trying to figure out times, and making sure that you’re spending a good amount of time with each kid and not just all together,” Snooki explained at the time.

“Because I believe it is crucial for every child.”

Despite the separate sleeping arrangements, the TV personality previously told Us Weekly that she “still makes time for romantic times [with Jionni].”

“We’ll text each other and say, ‘Want to meet me in the guest room?'” Snooki admitted.

“It’s kind of adorable that we have that all over the place.”

While she didn’t mention Jionni in her Valentine’s Day post, she did make sure to mention him later, perhaps to put an end to any split rumors.

Snooki used her Instagram Stories to share a video of a road lined with white flower pedals leading to a bouquet of roses resting on a chair, tagging her husband in the post.

Snooki, 34, has had enough of the breakup rumors, especially after she appeared to ditch her wedding ring while taking a glam mirror selfie while wearing a low-cut red dress.

Snooki simply followed up with another eye-opening selfie, this time in a cleavage-baring black gown.

Despite her hot appearance, fans were more interested in the jewelry she wore in the photo, which included her wedding band for the second time.

Snooki’s marriage appears to be stable, but her co-star’s isn’t…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.