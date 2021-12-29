Nicole Young, who is Dr. Dre’s wife, and why are they divorcing?

Who is Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s wife, and why are they divorcing?

Before announcing their divorce, DR Dre and his wife Nicole Young had been married for 26 years.

Young won a significant victory in her spousal support battle against her former husband in July 2021, according to reports.

Nicole Young first rose to prominence as the ex-wife of retired NBA player Sedale Threatt, before becoming the wife of Dr.

Dr. Dre is a rapper from the United States.

Sedale was her husband for three years.

She worked as an attorney before marrying Dr. Dre.

On May 25, 1996, they married.

Dr. Dre is a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur who goes by the name Andre Romelle Young.

In the hip-hop world, he is regarded as a pioneer of the California rap sound.

Dre, 55, is the co-founder of the hugely profitable Beats Electronics label and was previously a co-owner of the legendary Death Row Records label.

Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Eminem, and 50 Cent are among the artists he has managed and guided.

In 1985, he was a member of NWA, which included Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Yella, MC Ren, the Arabian Prince, and the DOC.

According to Billboard, he is set to release new music through the playable online story Grand Theft Auto.

The online game will be released on December 15, 2021, and will include “unreleased exclusive Dr.

A statement read, “Dre and a heavy-hitting lineup of artists.”

Nicole cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s breakup when they announced their divorce in June 2020.

Nicole’s split is her second.

In February 2020, at a Tom Ford fashion show, Dre and his soon-to-be-ex-wife were last seen together.

Nicole was reported to be seeking (dollar)2 million per month in spousal support in September 2020.

However, in October, a judge ruled that the rapper should not pay (dollar)1.5 million in security fees to his ex-wife.

According to court documents, Dre was ordered to pay Nicole (dollar)293,306 per month by a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge in July 2021.

The decision was made temporary pending the outcome of the final decision.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of (dollar)293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” according to the court documents. Dre will pay a total of (dollar)3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership.”

According to TMZ, Dre was “served divorce papers” on October 20, 2021, while attending his “grandmother’s burial.”

