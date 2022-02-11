‘Nightmare,’ by Halsey, Almost Had a Completely Different Sound

‘Nightmare,’ a Halsey song, almost sounded completely different.

Halsey’s single “Nightmare” was released in 2019.

Despite the fact that “Nightmare” was not included on their 2020 album Manic, it was a fan favorite.

Halsey revealed in a new TikTok that the song almost sounded completely different, and that it included an unexpected sample of t.ATu’s “All The Things She Said.”

“I, I keep a record of the wreckage of my life,” Halsey sings in the chorus, “I gotta recognize the weapon in my mind They talk s***, but I love it every time And I realize.”

Elena Kiper, who wrote “All the Things She Said” and “Nightmare,” shared a photo of the song on Instagram when it was released.

“Halsey’s original version contained an extensive interpolation of the original work,” Kiper wrote in the post.

‘The More I Hate Myself, the Better the Lyrics Get,’ says Halsey about their songwriting process.

Halsey leans in front of a screen recording of an audio file in a TikTok of the original version of “Nightmare,” which she posted on November 21.

“Did you know nightmare OG had a tatu sample?” reads the TikTok, and Halsey captioned it, “Should I leak this version? (hashtag)tatu.”

According to Halsey’s TikTok, the chorus of “Nightmare” nearly included a sample of “All the Things She Said” instead of the chorus fans are familiar with.

“All the things she said All the things she said Running through my head Running through my head Running through my head All the things she said All the things she said,” Halsey sings in the TikTok chorus.

‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,’ says Halsey, is the ‘Easiest Album’ she’s ‘Ever Written.’

Halsey released their third studio album, Manic, in January 2020.

The singer-songwriter mentioned “Nightmare” in an interview with Billboard, calling it “angry dark music.”

As a result, Halsey chose not to include the song on Manic.

“I sat down to record this album and thought to myself, ‘Yeah, I’m going to make an angry album.’ But I wasn’t angry.”

They told Billboard, “It’s exciting.”

“I’m coming to the end of a chapter in this record that I feel like I needed to close…

