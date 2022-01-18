Nikita Jasmine is a British actress who appeared on the TV show Married At First Sight.

When Married At First Sight UK returned to our screens in 2021, one person stood out above the rest.

On Celebs Go Dating 2022, the fiery Nikita Jasmine is looking for love once more.

Nikita Jasmine is a 27-year-old saleswoman from County Durham who rose to fame after appearing on Married At First Sight UK.

She also has an OnlyFans page and works as a lingerie model for Belle Ragazza.

She describes herself as “fit, funny, and a barrel of laughs with a heart of gold,” but she believes her “bad temper” is why she has yet to find her forever husband on MAFS.

@nikita__jasmine is her Instagram handle.

In September 2021, Nikita appeared on Married at First Sight UK.

She filmed for six weeks before Channel 4 removed her for “unacceptable” behavior.

According to Channel 4, this occurred after “a situation escalated off camera” and she “breached their code of conduct.”

Strangers are “scientifically” matched by experts on Married at First Sight.

The couple marries just days after meeting and spends the next few weeks putting their relationship to the test.

Nikita claimed that the producers had given her the “complete polar opposite” of what she had requested, claiming that she had requested a 6ft tall man with muscles, veneers, and green eyes.

Nikita was known for being good friends with the Geordie Shore cast before joining MAFS, and she has appeared in the background of the MTV show numerous times.

She also appeared on two television shows with her ex-boyfriend Billy.

The former couple appeared on the Comedy Central reboot of Your Face Or Mine with Billy, before returning to the same show with his ex a year later.

Nikita and Billy also starred together on MTV’s True Love or True Lies, a show in which couples had to persuade their fellow contestants that they were the real deal, despite the fact that many of them weren’t.

On January 17, 2022, the show Celebs Go Dating premieres.

E4 broadcasts episodes Monday through Friday at 9 p.m.

After each episode has aired, it is then available to watch on All 4.