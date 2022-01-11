Nikita Jasmine, star of Celebs Go Dating, breaks down in tears as she reveals her father’s heartbreaking health battle.

The reality star, who rose to fame on Married At First Sight, has spoken out about her grief as her father’s health continues to deteriorate.

She took to Instagram to ask any fans with connections to cardiology doctors or nurses for assistance in understanding his condition.

She also shared a sweet photo of herself with her father, in which she admitted to “sobbing for hours” as she continues to be concerned about her father.

“The news I’ve received about my father is heartbreaking and very difficult for me to process right now,” Nikita said.

She went on to say that her father was “her world” and “her top priority.”

“I don’t fully understand what’s going on right now,” Nikita continued.

“I’m a mess, and I need some time to focus on my father’s health.”

Meanwhile, last year it was revealed that Nakita had signed up for her second reality show in the hopes of finding love.

Mel Schilling, an MAFS expert, has a “serious message” for the star ahead of the E4 show.

Following her explosive outbursts at other cast members, including husband Ant Poole, the Geordie star was axed from Channel 4’s Married at First Sight after only one week on the show.

Nikita, 27, is set to cause fireworks when she joins the famous dating agency, despite making waves on the revamped UK version.

And one expert is well aware of Nikita’s potential as a little firecracker.

Mel, an Australian relationship expert who was one of the relationship coaches on the last season of MAFS, has some harsh advice for the Newcastle beauty.

Mel told The Sun exclusively about Nikita: “Think before you speak.”

“Slow down, she has a golden heart, no doubt, but a lot of her words and actions can be quite harmful.”

“So, my serious message to her is to think before you speak.”

“Don’t just speak; consider the impact of your words and actions on others.”

The tattooed beauty will reunite with love expert Paul C Brunson from MAFS and Celebs Go Dating to go on multiple dates in search of ‘The One.’