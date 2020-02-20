Nikki and Brie Bella Slam Rumors They Underwent IVF to Be Pregnant Together

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are body slamming this rumor.

Last month, the reality stars and twin sisters announced the unexpected big news that they are both pregnant and, to top it off, are due just a week and a half apart. Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan while Nikki has her first on the way with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

And, as much as fans are surprised by the personal news, so were the sisters themselves.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Apparently, some think the sisters not only planned to be pregnant together, but also underwent IVF together. The siblings tackled the reported rumors on their podcast, The Bellas Podcast, and completely shot down any claims that this was planned, that they went to a fertility doctor together and that they did in vitro fertilization at the same time.

“You guys, it’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” Nikki told listeners, noting how “major” and difficult IVF is and not something easily coordinated. “We did not plan on being pregnant together.”

Nikki added, “I’m still in shock even though I’m really happy.”

“Now, I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to do two,” Brie, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Birdie, said. “I got six more months to figure that s#&t out.”

“This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked,” Nikki continued. “God has a plan for it and I’m going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain’t the Scheming Twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren’t even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time.”