Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share First Sonogram of Their Baby

Nikki Bellais going to be a mama!

The wrestling star and twin sister Brie Bella dropped the news on Wednesday that they are pregnant at the same time. Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie with her second with husband Daniel Bryan. And not only are they both pregnant, but they’re also due within two weeks of each other. Talk about twin telepathy!

The happy news was announced by People, but the WWE alum and the Dancing With The Stars performer took to Instagram later that day to give their own announcements. And in their posts was a sonogram of their little one!

As Nikki wrote in her lengthy caption, “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life.”

“I was definitely shocked when I found out,” she continued. “And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

The 36-year-old went on to reveal that she’s already through her first trimester.

“My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory!” she said. “So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to… together. I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol).”

Joking about her and her husband’s athletic careers, Nikki added, “Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not!”

Finally, Nikki mentioned her twin, who also gushed over the pregnancy news on her own Instagram.

As Nikki wrote, “@thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so!”

Addressing her dancer love, the Total Bellas star said, “Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!”

For his part, Artem, 37, opted to keep things simple in his Instagram announcement.

Captioning his post “We are so excited,” the father-to-be shared a screenshot on his page that read, “I’m going to be a Dad!” The second photo was the same sonogram Nikki shared.

In their joint pregnancy announcement, the Bella Twins shared with People that they never thought they would be pregnant together.

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki said. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

As Brie (who is mom to 2-year-old Birdie Danielson) shared, “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Brie expressed her complete shock over the news.

“We are shocked like all of you!!!” she captioned her post. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Congratulations to the happy couples!