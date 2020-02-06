Nikki Bella Is Pregnant: Relive Her and Artem Chigvintsev’s Love Story

Nikki Bella shared some mom-umental news on Tuesday.

The Total Divas star has a lot to celebrate, especially after announcing that she’s pregnant! The reality TV personality is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, which comes only a few weeks after the happy couple announced they were engaged.

Nikki and the Dancing With the Stars pro were more than overjoyed to share the special baby news with everyone.

“Even though I feel really sick, like, can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon,” Nikki tells People. “I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!”

Just one month ago, the former WWE star opened up about her future and touched on the topic of motherhood. “I definitely want to be a mom one day,” she expressed to Health magazine. “I’m in this unfortunate situation where I’m 36 and everyone is reminding me, ‘Your eggs, your eggs!’ So I’m freezing my eggs.”

“I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom,” she added. “So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon.”

Who would’ve known it was a lot sooner than she thought! Making this news even sweeter? Nikkie won’t experience her pregnancy journey alone.

Her sister, Brie Bella, is also expecting her second child with husband, Daniel Bryan. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson.



Luckily, Total Bellas fans will get to the see the twin sisters learn about their pregnancy on the show, which is set to premiere this spring.

As fans of Nikki and Artem might recall, they first became friends during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The duo reconnected after Nikki and John Cena split in 2018. And by 2019, the two started taking their romance to the next level… and as they say, the rest is history.

To see the couple’s love story, scroll through our gallery above! From their first official red carpet appearance together to getting engaged, these two will having you swooning over their relationship.