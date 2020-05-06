Nikki Bella Just Got Very Candid About Her Pregnancy Hemorrhoid: “It Sucks!”

The pains of pregnancy!

Nikki Bella got candid on this week’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, explaining to listeners that she’s been struggling with a particularly aggravating pregnancy side effect: a hemorrhoid.

To be fair, her twin sister Brie Bella was the one who brought it up, asking, “How is your butt doing?”

“…when you ask a question like that, people probably think that I did anal!” Nikki replied.

Brie dismissed her concern, joking that everyone already knows “how scary [her] butthole has been lately.”

“Okay, first of all, I fixed it,” Nikki said. “Secondly, Brie, so what she’s talking about—and you know what, anyone who’s ever been pregnant is gonna feel me on this; at least I hope so—you guys, I got the biggest hemorrhoid. And it sucks.”

Nikki explained that she first started to experience pain while prepping the baby’s nursery with Artem Chigvintsev.

“I went to the bathroom and I was bleeding. Thank god it wasn’t the front—it was the back!” Nikki said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. My butt’s bleeding. This is terrible.’ And I woke up the next morning and I had a full, sticking out hemorrhoid!”

Nikki continued, “Imagine a dingleberry actually being a part of your skin. That’s how it feels. I have something in between my butt cheeks that I can feel when I walk and it’s very uncomfortable.”

She added that she’s having to sit in the bath every night to alleviate the pain.

“I’m already kind of getting in the stage where I’m getting a little uncomfortable in my body,” Nikki said. “And now I have a hemorrhoid. And it’s hot out. And it’s just miserable, I’m not gonna lie.”

Nikki told Brie that she’s “not gonna be happy” if she has to deal with this during birth.

“All the beauties of being pregnant!” Brie responded.

Listen to the entire podcast episode here.