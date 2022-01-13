Nikki May’s Wahala is a wistful ode to flawed friendship and Nigeria.

We follow the lives of three best friends in their thirties living in London, all of whom are black women of mixed Nigerian and English ancestry, as they wonder about their future.

Everyone in Nigeria, much of Western Africa, and the African diaspora understands what you mean when you complain about all the “wahala.”

It could even be paired with the classic refrain: “See me, see trouble,” a Nigerian pidgin that translates to “trouble.”

Both phrases are emblazoned across the cover of Nikki May’s debut novel, which can only mean drama and chaos.

Ronke is looking for “The One,” but the Nigerian men she is dating aren’t interested.

Boo is torn between being a mother and being a wife.

Simi, who is focused on her career, could do without a snarky boss and a husband who is desperate to grow their two-person family.

When Isobel, an old friend and glamorous socialite from Lagos’ affluent Ikoyi neighborhood, lands in London, their friendship is shattered.

She’s a shy charmer who knows how to get people’s attention, but her arrival causes cracks in the friendship of the three friends.

May is more interested in delving into the dynamics that emerge in groups when people are pulled in different directions than in making her characters likeable.

Ronke, Boo, and Simi’s wants, needs, and ambitions are all identifiable and relatable, whereas their partners are merely props.

If you read it as a nod to how all three women are trying to fill the void left by missing or absent fathers, it works – but it leaves the arcs of Boo and Simi’s white husbands, Martin and Didier, and Ronke’s boyfriend, Kayode, unfinished.

May’s ability to weave together amusing personal problems with a longing for Nigerian cuisine, customs, and culture is unrivaled.

She was born and raised in Lagos before moving to London, and her knowledge and nostalgia jump off the page.

Whether you’ve visited Lagos many times, just once, or never, you’ll find yourself whisked away to the comforts of decadence.

