Nikki Reed Helped Make Jenna Dewan’s Engagement Ring: All the Details

Jenna Dewan said yes!

After more than a year of dating, the famed dance pro is engaged to her Tony-winning boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The pair confirmed the special personal news on social media late Tuesday with a photo of the two kissing and a noticeable ring on Dewan’s left hand.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” the Flirty Dancing host wrote on Instagram.

While “Congratulations!” are certainly in order, so is a closer look at Dewan’s new sparkler.

“Jenna Dewan’s engagement ring features what may be the most romantic of the fancy diamond shapes: a marquise cut,” jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News. Per her estimate, the diamond appears to be 2.5 carats in a yellow gold pavé halo setting and could retail for around $50,000.

However, Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at James Allen, said the ring appears to be a rose gold knife edge solitaire set with an oval diamond. “Her ring seems to be roughly three carats and estimated at $75,000 to $100,000,” Delany-Ron said.

Whatever the exact style is, the ring came to be with love and help from a famous friend, Nikki Reed, and her jewelry brand, BaYou With Love.

“An honor to be a very small part of this special moment,” Reed wrote on Instagram with the photo of Kazee, Dewan and her engagement ring. “I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. And I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss!”

“Steve,” Reed continued, “making this with you was such a beautiful experience. Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do.”