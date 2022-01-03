Nikki Reed wore ‘Monster Heels’ that looked like stilts in ‘Twilight.’

Nikki Reed wore ‘Monster Heels’ that looked like stilts in the movie ‘Twilight.’

While the Cullens are known for being glamorous, portraying the “vegetarian” vampires was not always easy.

While filming Twilight, the actors who played the golden-eyed undead had to go through a lot of hair and makeup.

Uncomfortable contacts, hair plugs, and phantom makeup were all on the menu.

Nikki Reed, in particular, underwent a significant physical change.

Rosalie Hale was played by Reed in all five Twilight films.

Rosalie is known for her otherworldly beauty in the films and the books.

In fact, throughout the story, the blonde’s physical beauty is repeatedly emphasized.

Reed was naturally intimidated by this, particularly when she first began filming the series.

Reed had no idea how popular the books were when she got the call about possibly portraying Rosalie.

However, it wasn’t long before she realized how many fans the films would already have.

When she realized this, the Thirteen actor felt under pressure to not disappoint her fans.

As a result, she wanted to do everything she could to physically and emotionally embody her character.

Of course, some of Reed’s physical features were diametrically opposed to Rosalie’s.

Her height was one factor in particular.

Reed, unlike her character, is only 5’4 inches tall.

Reed wore skyscraper heels while filming Twilight to make up for the difference.

When asked about Twilight, Reed told Vanity Fair, “I’m not six feet tall.”

“In real life, Ashley Greene is a lot taller than me, and she plays Alice, who is supposed to be four feet ten inches tall.

As a result, I was always wearing these enormous, hand-crafted stiletto heels.

When it comes to casting actors, you have to make exceptions, and I had to go the furthest by far.

It was entertaining—I spent a lot of time in the makeup chair!”

Reed’s height, however, wasn’t the only thing that clashed with her Twilight persona.

Reed has brown hair, unlike Rosalie.

Reed agreed to dye her hair blonde in order to show her commitment to the character.

Sadly, the results were disastrous, and she lost her hair for a time….

