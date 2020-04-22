Nikki Reed’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Products Make It Easy to Be Green

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Earth Day can be everyday—if you shop appropriately.

Actress Nikki Reed wants you to celebrate Mother Earth in style with her new UpWest t-shirt capsule collection!

The collaboration features two tees, made from a recycled bottle fabric blend, with hilarious yet effective messages for both men and women.

“I love collaborating with brands who strive to bring sustainability into their company,” the former Twilight star shared with E! News exclusively. “At this stage in my life, I only want to work with people who I feel morally aligned with and the UpWest team has become like family to me. Also, visually their line is so connected to my style and aesthetic. Cozy outdoor camping chic, which is what they are all about, is my go-to favorite look!”

It was a no-brainer for Nikki to pair up with the eco-friendly apparel brand UpWest given she has her own sustainable, luxury jewelry company called Bayou with Love. Nikki truly proves you can make a difference through conscious and sustainable purchases.

“All of you make a difference,” Nikki explained to us. “And you have a chance to vote every single day with your voice and your dollar. Supporting companies who are doing their best to produce earth conscious products is the only way forward! Every effort, no matter how big or small, deserves recognition, so even if you are starting with simply using cloth grocery bags, you are going in a great direction. Now let’s just put a little more energy into different ways we can bring sustainability into our home!”

Scroll below to see Nikki’s collaboration and her other Earth Day picks that will help you show your love for Mother Earth all year long!

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo