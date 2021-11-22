Nilsa Prowant of Florida Shore Marries Gus Gazda After Having First Child

After welcoming her first child, Nilsa Prowant of Florida Shore marries Gus Gazda.

Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda of Florida Shore married in May after becoming parents.

“Mr and Mrs Gazda,” the bride captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her groom taken at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort in Florida on Sunday, November 21.

“Bachelorette trip is off to a great start,” the MTV personality, 27, teased alongside a playful selfie earlier this month, hinting at her wedding preparations via social media leading up to the big day.

In November of this year, Prowant and Gazda announced their relationship on Instagram.

The newlyweds announced that they were expecting a child the following year, but did not reveal the gender of the child until the following year.

“Our faces say it all! I can’t help but think my dad had a hand in this,” the reality star captioned the Instagram post in December 2020, paying tribute to her late father, who died four months prior, while anticipating the arrival of her baby boy.

Gazda proposed in January and their son was born four months later.

“In every way, he is the epitome of perfection.

“We are so blessed,” Prowant exclaimed in May, when he shared the first photos of Gray Allen.

“Thank you, God, for our beautiful baby boy. This is everything I’ve ever wanted: my own family with the man of my dreams.”

It wasn’t easy adjusting to parenthood.

In September, the Florida native discussed the side of motherhood that few people see, including her struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety.

“I really look up to the moms on Jersey Shore because I know a couple of them have struggled with it,” she said at the time in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“They’ve given me some great advice, and I’m confident that if they can do it, so can I.”

Being a mother has been “enjoyable and rewarding,” but also “one of the hardest things” Prowant has ever done.

“Motherhood is difficult,” she told Us, “but I’ll get through it.”

“If it means I get to have my son, I’d suffer from postpartum depression every single day of my life.”

When Gray arrived, Prowant had been in labor for 31 hours.

She laughed, “He didn’t want to come out.”

