Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Share Their New Year’s Eve Party Planning Tips

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Offer Advice on Throwing a Small New Year’s Eve Party

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, E! New Year’s Guest Editors, share their favorite games, snacks, drinks, and more for a festive get-together.

New Year’s Eve will be here before you know it, but don’t stress if you haven’t finalized your plans yet.

You’re not alone, especially now that we’re all taking extra precautions.

You might not be attending a large New Year’s Eve bash this year, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a good time.

You can still come through as the host with the most whether you’re throwing a small gathering with close friends or just staying at home with your family or roommates.

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, the E! New Year’s Guest Editors, have already revealed their tentative plans, fashion advice, and now their hosting must-haves.

The Fresh Vine Wine founders shared their go-to games, snacks, wine (obviously), and other party essentials for a small New Year’s Eve bash.

E!: What should you bring as a guest if you’re going to someone’s house for New Year’s?ND: I think you already know the answer to that.

JH: Wine from a new vine.

E! : What’s a good route to take if you’re not sure which wine a host prefers?ND: It depends on the season.

Right now, cabernet sauvignon is a good choice.

It’s rich and bold, and it makes me feel more festive.

Of course, in the summer, I’d bring rosé because everyone wants something light and refreshing.

When making that decision, it really comes down to the occasion and season.

JH: I always find that the transition from early summer to early autumn is a good time for pino.

During the winter, you have your cab.

The chardonnay is popular in the spring, followed by rosé in the summer.

The Cabernet Sauvignon should be your holiday drink of choice.

It has a ruby color and a flavor that includes hints of blackberry pie, dark cherry, spice box, and…

