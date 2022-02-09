Nina Dobrev of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ claimed she’d never date a co-star, but after meeting Ian Somerhalder, she changed her mind.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, stars of The Vampire Diaries, were no exception.

Their on-screen chemistry was palpable, and many fans wished for Elena and Damon’s characters to get together.

The actors’ chemistry continued off-screen when they started dating after The Vampire Diaries ended.

Dobrev, on the other hand, claims to have a rule against dating co-stars.

The Vampire Diaries’ first season aired in 2009, but Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder didn’t start dating until 2010.

And they wouldn’t make their relationship public until 2011.

In the CW show, Dobrev played Elena Gilbert, and Somerhalder played Damon Salvatore.

Elena and Damon have a “will they, won’t they” relationship in the first episode of the series.

It was made even more complicated by Elena’s relationship with Damon’s brother, Stefan.

They eventually gave in to their feelings for each other, as did Dobrev and Somerhalder in real life.

However, after three years of dating, their relationship ended in 2013.

Both actors maintained their professionalism and collaborated on The Vampire Diaries until Nina Dobrev’s departure in 2015.

When Dobrev returned for the series finale in 2017, Somerhalder and Dobrev reunited onscreen once more.

Nina Dobrev talked about her relationship with her The Vampire Diaries co-star in a 2012 interview with Seventeen.

“The cover line for the first time I was on the cover of Seventeen was ‘Nina: Why she wouldn’t date any of her co-stars,'” Dobrev explained.

“Cut to two years later [when she was dating Ian Somerhalder],” says the narrator.

“It’s funny that I said that,” she continued, “but you know what? It’s honestly what I believed at the time.”

I didn’t want to be dating one of my co-stars because I wanted to keep the show professional.

But you can’t always choose who you have a connection with, and you can only fight it for so long—as I did for a long time.”

Despite publicly stating that she would never date a co-star, Nina Dobrev couldn’t deny the chemistry she had with Ian Somerhalder on the set of The Vampire Diaries.

Happy Valentine’s Day @ninadobrevI had no idea I was so lickable until we met… Thank you for always making me smile…

