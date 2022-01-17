Nina Dobrev revealed why she left ‘The Vampire Diaries’ in an Instagram post, saying, “I Wanted Elena’s Story to Be a Six Season Adventure.”

Nina Dobrev revealed why she left ‘The Vampire Diaries’ in an Instagram post, writing, ‘I Wanted Elena’s Story to Be a Six Season Adventure.’

Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, announced her departure before the seventh season.

Dobrev, like many other actors, decided it was time to say goodbye to Elena.

However, she took to social media to announce her departure before she could do so.

Nina Dobrev announced on her Instagram account on April 6, 2015, that she would be leaving The Vampire Diaries at the end of season 6.

“I’ve just spent the most beautiful weekend on Lake Lanier in Georgia with my own TVD Family, The Vampire Diaries cast and crew,” Dobrev wrote.

I’d like to be the first to say that it wasn’t just a holiday gathering; it was also a farewell party.

Elena’s story was always going to be a six-season adventure for me, and I got the trip of a lifetime in those six years.”

“I was a human, a vampire, a doppelganger, a crazy immortal, a doppelganger pretending to be human, a human pretending to be a doppelganger, a doppelganger pretending to be a doppelganger,” she continued.

I’ve been kidnapped, killed, resurrected, tortured, cursed, body-snatched, dead and undead, and there’s still so much more to come… Elena fell in love twice, with two epic soulmates, and I made some of the best friends I’ll ever know and built an extended family I’ll love forever.”

“There’s more to come before we wrap this up, and I promise you’ll hear all about my experiences… as we get closer to the season finale… but until then, I invite you to join me as I celebrate Elena Gilbert’s life and prepare to say goodbye to her — and my work family — as I move on to the next chapter of my life.”

I’d like to say farewell to you all.”

The writers were able to give Nina Dobrev a fitting send-off because she gave The Vampire Diaries two weeks’ notice.

In the season 6 finale, Kai used a spell to bind Elena and Bonnie together.

Elena was rendered unconscious as a result, while Bonnie survived.

Only one of them could be awake due to the spell.

Damon was forced to choose between his girlfriend and his best friend as a result of Kai’s actions.

Damon ripped Kai’s head off in typical Damon fashion, but the spell…

