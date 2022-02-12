Nina Dobrev’s Tribute to “Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time” Shaun White’s Final Olympics Makes Us Cry

We’re in tears over Nina Dobrev’s tribute to Shaun White, the “Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time.”

As she commemorated the end of Shaun White’s snowboarding career, Nina Dobrev’s tribute to him became emotional.

Nina reminded him of his legacy as he left the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics empty-handed.

It’s time to break out the tissues; it’s the end of an era.

Nina Dobrev broke down in tears in her most recent Instagram post, which was dedicated to her boyfriend Shaun White, who has officially retired from the sport after competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Shaun is seen in the photos carrying his snowboard by his side as he skis the slopes at the Olympics.

The couple is photographed in the snow, Nina in yellow resting her head on his helmet while he sits in front of her, geared up for competition.

“I’m in awe of you. Today we’re celebrating you,” the Love Hard actress captioned the picture.

Thanks for all of your efforts.

Your enthusiasm.

Your determination is admirable.

Your ability is remarkable.

This is your group.

Your bravery.

Your bravery.

It’s your soul.

Your innermost feelings.

“THE LEGACY YOU LEAVE”

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Nina continued, 33.

Of everything you’ve accomplished as a competitor and the man you’ve become in the last 20 years.

You’re unique.

You are a true hero who inspires me on a daily basis.”

Despite the fact that the snowboarder went home empty-handed from this year’s Olympics, Nina wanted to remind him that he had accomplished so much in his career.

Nina wrote, “The end of one chapter heralds the start of a thrilling new one, full of limitless possibilities.”

“You’ll be known as the GOAT of snowboarding for the rest of your life.”

You’re also known as the G(B).OAT Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time.”

On February 1, the three-time Olympic gold medalist announced his retirement.

5 that he would officially retire from snowboarding after the Beijing Olympics, after competing in the previous five Winter Olympics.

“This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I’ve decided this will be my last Olympics,” White, 35, said at the men’s snowboard halfpipe press conference in Zhangjiakou.

On February 1st,

Shaun told E! News exclusively that Nina has been by his side “every step of the way” and has helped him “brighten” his day with big and small gestures throughout training.

On Friday, Feb. 1, he competed in the men’s snowboard halfpipe event in Beijing.

Shaun got even more help from his friends on November 11th.

