Nina Parker of E! wants you to feel powerful, so she created a plus-size line to help you do just that.

Nina Parker of E! wants you to feel like a boss, so she designed a plus-size line to help you do just that.

Nina Parker, fed up with matronly full-figured fashions, decided to take matters into her own hands and launch her own Macy’s plus-size line, the store’s first-ever plus-size line by a Black woman.

E! News’ Nina Parker should be wearing bold, bright, and, frankly, badass designs if fashion is truly a way of expressing yourself.

Regrettably, those options aren’t available to her.

“It’s like they want us to hide,” the Nightly Pop host says of plus-size clothing.

“They have a matronly vibe to them, like something my aunts would wear.”

“I don’t understand why big has to mean conservative,” I say.

Or, to put it bluntly, unworthy.

Nina admits that when she was looking for something—anything— to wear on E!’s red carpet, her options were limited to black and basic silhouettes, leaving her wondering where the pizazz was. “My stylist and I were trying to find stuff off the rack and it just wasn’t comparable to my counterparts,” she says.

“It felt really unfair, like, ‘Yes, I’m bigger than them, but does that mean I’m not as important because my waist is bigger?’

No, no, no.

Nina, who was never one to accept the status quo with a nod and a smile, decided to take matters into her own capable hands.

She created her own looks for the Oscars last year and the Golden Globes this year.

She’s currently working on your next favorite outfit.

She debuted The Nina Parker Collection for Macy’s, the department store’s first-ever plus-size line designed by a Black woman, in May.

In an exclusive interview with E!, she explains, “I was tired of trying to make things work.”

“I’d had it with trying to fit a square peg into a circle.

So I thought to myself, ‘Let me make my own circle.'”

A circle that honors a woman’s curves as well as her personality.

She hopes her tank tops, form-fitting dresses, denim, loud prints, and fun fabrics (yes, there are sequins) help women feel seen, with 17 pieces ranging in size from 16W to 24W and priced between (dollar)39 and (dollar)129.

A simple concept that had previously seemed so foreign….

E!’s Nina Parker Wants You to Feel Like a Boss—So She Created a Plus-Size Line That Does Just That