Nina Wants Both Sonny and Wiley — Ava Shows Her How

Nina gets exactly what she wants.

At least, that’s what we thought after watching this week’s episode of General Hospital.

Carly and Nina were tearing each other’s hair out over Sonny when the week began.

Nina then enlisted Ava’s assistance in brainstorming ways to include both Sonny and Wiley in her life.

She didn’t believe it was possible before this conversation.

Let the plotting begin! Do you think Carly will be able to slap the Devil out of her again?

As we previously reported, Carly and Nina’s rivalry would reach a fever pitch on this week’s General Hospital.

Sonny, on the other hand, is caught in the middle with these two.

He still loves Carly and considers her his wife, but he can’t seem to get rid of Nina.

Carly stormed into Nina’s office with all guns blazing, demanding answers about her man and this woman’s time together, in episode 10 of the show.

“Avoid my husband at all costs.” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comK5IaOhGSOA

“She knows another woman is lusting after her husband, and she wants to know what’s going on,” we explained.

“To that end, she storms the Crimson offices and issues a warning to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros).”

She’s looking for answers, which Sonny Corinthos seems unable to provide.

As a result, you can be sure Nina will.”

This rivalry between the two women on General Hospital is a soap opera fan’s dream come true, according to SoapHub.

Sonny can’t decide between these two women because they’re both equally yoked.

“Nina didn’t come looking for a fight, but she didn’t back down,” the source says.

“She warned Carly that what happened between her and Mike could repeat itself.

Carly slapped Nina as a result of this.

While the magazine editor’s cheek stung from the slap, Carly was the one who was truly hurting on the inside.

She can no longer deny that the man she loves cares about Nina.

Carly may claim it was “Mike” and not Sonny, but it’s possible she knows better.”

