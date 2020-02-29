Ninel Conde looks tremendous with this white bodysuit and high boots

Ninel Count He joins the “Girl Power” and appears on Instagram with an imposing image under which he writes: “Behind a powerful woman, she finds herself fighting against everything every day.”

The singer comes out with a white bodysuit with small transparencies, above the chest. His legs, on the other hand, are covered by a pair of high boots in an opaque cream tone. His pose makes her look tremendous, with her hair disheveled around her face, almost as if it were a superheroine.

The singer has remained constant in her statements about the abuse she usually receives on social networks, not only for being a celebrity, but also for being a woman. However, it also states that the majority of the abuse to which it has been subjected On these platforms it also comes from women, a fact that he does not quite understand.

In her last post on Instagram, the artist exposes the following thought Ana Soriano.

“The toxic was me …

Yes, I recognize it.

He was going through life determined to perfume the shit, a faithful believer of second chances and not only as a couple but as friendships that were worse than snakes.

Yes the toxic was me.

To call first,

for always being

For leaving me last in the line of priorities, for doing for others what no one would ever do for me.

For believing stories that leagues looked like they were miserable lies.

Yes, the toxic was me …

Until one day I decided to become bad, and I started by being my priority.

When that happened I became the worst shit out there, for people who noticed that they were no longer a priority.

I stopped running help.

I learned to say no.

I gave each one the same place where I was in his life, and it was to open my eyes to see that I never had the same value they had in mine.

I learned to be a priority and thus one by one I lost all the useless and worthless people of my life.

Try it you will see how good it feels to get the shit out of your life.

This applies to bad love, family, neighbors and bad friendships.

Apply the self first and you will see how the bad guy in your story becomes. ”

