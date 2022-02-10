Nintendo Direct: No news on ‘Breath of the Wild 2,’ but Link can now race Mario in Tokyo as part of the ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ DLC ‘Booster Course Pack.’

Another Nintendo Direct has passed with no news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

While BOTW 2 fans may have hoped for an update from the Nintendo Direct, the “Booster Course Pack” gives Link 48 new tracks to race Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom gang on.

At the Nintendo Direct, fans hoped for news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but none arrived.

Nintendo, on the other hand, paid tribute to the Zelda series in other ways.

Although Link and Zelda have yet to receive any new announcements, a game featuring the hero has.

The “Booster Course Pack” for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has 48 remastered tracks from previous Mario Kart games, according to Nintendo.

The Nintendo Direct announced, “This is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ‘Booster Course Pass.'”

“You might recognize some of the tracks from previous Mario Kart games.

Six waves of eight courses will be released at a time.

By the end of 2023, we expect to have released 48 more courses.”

The first three courses are Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain from Nintendo 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour.

While fans will have to wait a little longer to play as Link in Hyrule in Breath of the Wild 2, the Nintendo Direct did confirm that the hero will be pitted against Mario in Tokyo.

When Mario Kart 8 debuted on the Wii U on May 29, 2014, it appeared to be just like any other Mario Kart game.

It did, however, release updates with Animal Crossing characters such as Isabelle.

Nintendo added Legend of Zelda DLC on July 19, 2018, pitting Skyward SwordLink against the Mario cast.

Link’s design in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been updated to reflect his appearance in Breath of the Wild.

The Champion’s Tunic, which was given to Gerudo Urbosa, Goron Daruk, Rito Revali, Zora Mipha, and Link, was worn by Link.

A racecourse set in Hyrule was also included with the Zelda hero.

It looped through Hyrule Castle, with the Master Sword accelerating racers.

Perhaps a Breath of the Wild 2 track will become available if the DLC announced in the Nintendo Direct ever adds any new courses.

Despite the fact that Nintendo has yet to confirm a specific release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.