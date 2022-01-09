Nintendo Hid a Sneaky, Hilarious Reference in ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Kakariko Village Entrances.

In The Legend of Zelda series, Nintendo has always preferred that players experience rather than read about the story.

Fans use context clues hidden in items, dungeon design, or even random NPC dialogue to connect many events for Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf.

Nintendo also snuck in a hilarious callback at the Kakariko Village entrances in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which series fans could recognize with a fun reward.

After leaving the Great Plateau in Breath of the Wild, the former King of Hyrule advises Link to look for Impa in Kakariko Village.

Players can find it by following Link’s path through the Dueling Peaks and then north past the stable.

The road takes Link between Bonooru’s Stand and the Pillars of Levia, past where they first meet the Korok Hestu.

The players then come across the Kakariko Village’s first gate.

The Shiekah symbol of an eye with a single teardrop appears on three of the arch’s banners.

Some rumors claim that the Shiekah symbol did not always have a teardrop, and that it used to look like an open eye.

An open eye design sits in the top center of the arch.

Two more archways can be found to the north of Link.

Most players would probably walk right past it without giving it a second thought.

Others, on the other hand, may notice the sparkle that comes with the items Link can find on the first south gate and the second north gate.

Players in games such as Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask may come across a locked door with an eerie eye ornament in the room.

It closes and unlocks the door when an arrow is shot through it.

Nintendo, on the other hand, has taken some creative steps to get away from this particular puzzle.

The locked door in the Skyview Temple’s first puzzle room in Skyward Sword is guarded by an eye.

Rather than using an arrow or slingshot, Link must make it dizzy with his sword.

https:t.coXoRBAH3ClL(hashtag)Guides(hashtag)Zelda(hashtag)SkywardSwordHDpic.twitter.comcuPk8xP1KBZelda: Skyward Sword HD Eye Door Puzzle – How To Open Eye Doors In Skyview Temple

Eye puzzles are completely absent in BOTW.

Almost entirely, at least.

Nintendo has two arrows stuck in the eye on the Kakariko Village south arch and three on the north gate in Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo included it as an inside joke for longtime fans of the game, but no NPC mentions it.

