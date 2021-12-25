Nintendo modeled the Korok Seed Flowers in ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ in greater detail than fans would normally see.

Nintendo included dozens of details in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that fans are still discovering five years later.

The players of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time wasted no time in scouring the massive Hyrule map for hidden Korok Seeds and secrets.

Players were occasionally required to use their bow and arrow to shoot a balloon or locate a special yellow flower.

While these mini puzzles were helpful in filling out the Hyrule map, fans assumed Nintendo simply threw them in there.

However, one player discovered that the BOTWKorok Seed flowers had received some extra attention from Nintendo.

While Link’s main goal is to defeat Calamity Ganon and save Princess Zelda from Hyrule Castle, he may first encounter a Korok.

More than 900 of these small tree-like creatures appeared throughout the Hyrule map.

They give you a Korok Seed after you find a Kork.

The first Korok is typically found near the Old Man and his Woodcutter’s Axe on the Great Plateau.

A visible ring of lilypads surrounds a perfect diving ledge in a pool of water.

When Link is thrown into the middle of the ring, a Korok appears.

Link can find Koroks in a variety of ways, including the lilypad ring.

Completing a circle of rocks, racing from one platform to another through rings, and finding white and yellow Korok Seed flowers are some of the other mini-puzzles scattered throughout the BOTW map.

Some have even been discovered in dangerous places, such as near the Divine Beasts Vah Rudania and Vah Medoh.

In BOTW, touching a white Korok Seed flower sets off a chain reaction of other flowers appearing and disappearing.

Nintendo, on the other hand, took great care to model not only the main part of the flower, but also parts of the Korok Seed flower that BOTW would almost certainly never see.

The majority of fans simply tag the white and yellow flowers without giving them much thought.

However, one Reddit user paused in the middle of collecting the yellow flowers to get a better look at them.

Ludfo’s Bog is located to the south of the Thundra Plateau and west of the Ridgeland Tower.

In the bog, Link can stand on several massive flattop trees.

On top of the smaller flowers, the Korok Seed flowers appear.

Some fans, however, may not be aware that Link can use an ax or sword to slay the smalled ones.

The player cut down one of these trees and then used the ‘Moon Jump Glitch,’ which allows him to jump to the moon…

