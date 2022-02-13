No. 1 was John Lennon.

John Lennon had a No. 1 hit with “Imagine.”

Yoko Ono claimed in an interview that John Lennon made a reference to the 1960s in one of his solo songs.

The song, according to Yoko Ono, made her cry.

John was using the song to reach out “over the battlefield of dead families,” she explained.

Yoko Ono reflected on the 1960s in a 1980 interview published as All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview With John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

“John has talked about the 1960s and how it gave us a taste for sexual and other forms of liberation,” she said.

“It was like being in an orgy.”

Then, after that big come together, men and women lost track of one another, and a lot of families and relationships fell apart.”

Yoko then made a comparison between the 1970s and Nazi Germany.

“I truly believe what occurred in the 1970s can be compared to what occurred with Jewish families during Nazi rule,” she said.

“Only an internal force, not an external force, split them in the 1970s.

Yoko Ono may have been referring to the Vietnam War, which may have resulted in the deaths of over 3 million people, though she did not elaborate.

Why Was Yoko Ono’s Song Called One of the “Best” Rock Songs by John Lennon?

“And John is saying in his new song, ‘Starting Over,’ ‘OK, we had the energy in the ’60s, we separated in the ’70s, but let’s start over in the ’80s,” Yoko said.

“John’s music makes me want to cry.”

“(Just Like) Starting Over” was a message from Yoko to herself and others, according to Yoko.

“After everything that has happened, he’s reaching out to me,” she speculated.

“Even though it’s more difficult this time around, he’s reaching out over the battlefield of dead families.”

Even though he despises being quizzed, John Lennon’s son named his two favorite Beatles songs.

John’s final No. 1 single was “(Just Like) Starting Over.”

On the Billboard Hot 100, there was only one hit.

No. 1 was the song.

1 for five weeks, with a total of 22 weeks on the chart.

On John and Yoko’s collaborative album Double Fantasy, the song “(Just Like) Starting Over” was released.

No. 1 was Double Fantasy.

Billboard Number One…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.