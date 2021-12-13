“No Good Deed,” the Green Goblin taunts Spider-Man in his new No Way Home location.

“No Good Deed,” the Green Goblin taunts Spider-Man in a new No Way Home location.

There is no such thing as a good deed that goes unpunished.

When Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget about his secret identity, the spell goes awry, releasing multiversal villains who are defeated by other universe’s Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield).

Supervillains like the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) are out for vengeance.

In one trailer, Spider-Man steals an enchanted box from Strange and attempts to save the doomed baddies by playing a reality-bending game of keep away.

“No good deed goes unpunished,” the Goblin tells a distraught Peter in a new No Way Home teaser, below.

There is no such thing as a good deed that is not rewarded.

Starting this THURSDAY, (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome will be available in theaters exclusively.

https:t.co5ApQTF7J6mpic.twitter.com3eIQ59xzTy https:t.co5ApQTF7J6mpic.twitter.com3eIQ59xzTy https:t.co5ApQTF7

Dafoe returns nearly 20 years after Norman Osborn died at the end of his goblin glider in 2002’s Spider-Man — and this time, the Green Goblin “has a case to state.”

“He’s attempting to persuade you of his point of view, a philosophy of life.”

“It’s not about some abstract, mustache-twirling power grab,” Dafoe said at a villains panel at CCXP with Molina and Foxx.

“The Goblin believes in a world of losers and winners,” Dafoe said when Foxx said in No Way Home that the Goblin’s grudge “seems personal.”

“All that matters is power.”

Dafoe’s Osborn gets a new look, including goggles, a hood, and a few new tricks, after initially appearing in the same suit as in Spider-Man 2002.

“[The Goblin suit] appears to be a little different,” he commented.

“Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line, and they’ve got a few more tricks up their sleeves, so it’s not a perfect [replica].”

I’d say there have been improvements to the costume.”

With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to differentiate between his everyday life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to learn what it means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, hits theaters on December 17th.

Green Goblin Taunts Spider-Man in New No Way Home Spot: “No Good Deed”

No good deed goes unpunished. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters starting this THURSDAY. 🎟: https://t.co/5ApQTF7J6mpic.twitter.com/3eIQ59xzTy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 12, 2021