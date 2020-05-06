No New Black Mirror Episodes? The Creator Doesn’t Think Viewers Want Those Types of Stories Today

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Don’t expect new episodes of Black Mirror on Netflix any time soon. Why? Because the state of the world is scary enough, according to the anthology series’ creator.

In an interview with Radio Times, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker revealed he is working on a project while social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, just now Black Mirror.

“I’ve been busy doing things,” Brooker said. “I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [Black Mirror]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

The last season of Black Mirror dropped season five back in June 2019. The star-studded season featured Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Pom Klementieff, Ludi Lin and Nicole Beharie in one installment, Andrew Scott and Topher Grace in another, and Miley Cyrus as an unhappy pop star named Ashley O in the third episode of the season. Past stars include Letitia Wright, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Michael Kelly, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson.

Brooker’s desire to explore comedy is shared by viewers. Stats shared by rival streaming service Hulu revealed viewers are turning toward comfort shows including Bob’s Burgers, How I Met Your Mother and The Golden Girls. The Golden Girls, which premiered in 1985, was one of the top streamed comedies on the service. Long-running dramas like Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy also saw an uptake in viewership on Hulu.

Five seasons of Black Mirror and an interactive movie are now streaming on Netflix.