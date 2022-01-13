‘No One Can Do It Alone,’ Kelly Clarkson’s Most Relatable Parenting Quotes

Kelly Clarkson, who has four children at home in addition to her wildly successful career, has spoken openly about the highs and lows of parenting on numerous occasions.

In 2012, the American Idol winner began dating talent manager Brandon Blackstock, and the two married in Tennessee a year later.

Prior to their June 2020 split, Clarkson and her then-husband welcomed daughters River and Remington in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and Blackstock has two children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth — Savannah and Seth.

In April 2019, the family of six attended the premiere of UglyDolls, and The Voice coach documented the special occasion on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to have my family here for the premiere of the Ugly Dolls film,” she wrote.

“What a fantastic film with a wonderful message!”

On the red carpet, the “Broken and Beautiful” singer wore a pink gown with puffy sleeves, and her children were also dressed to impress.

Savannah and River chose rainbow dresses with sequins for the elder and bows for the toddler, while Remington and Seth wore patterned suits.

Clarkson, a three-time Grammy winner, adores gushing about her children, but she disliked being pregnant.

“Honestly, the first one was really rough, and I was like, ‘Oh, it can’t happen again,’ but no, it happened, like, way worse [the second]time,” she said in a 2016 radio interview with Australia’s KIIS FM. “I just get hospitalized, and I have to get fluids.”

It’s just that my body wasn’t designed to bear children.

That right there is real-talk.

“It’s not easy being pregnant.”

Continue reading to see Clarkson’s most relatable comments about her children since they were born.

