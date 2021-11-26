‘No Single Beatle Says an Angry Word,’ Peter Jackson Claims in ‘The Beatles: Get Back.’

‘No Single Beatle Says an Angry Word,’ Peter Jackson Says in ‘The Beatles: Get Back.’

Rumors of a feud between The Beatles have been circulating since their breakup.

Some fans blame Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s wife, because their relationship ended when the band disbanded.

Others, including McCartney himself, have blamed Paul McCartney over the years.

The Beatles: Get Back demonstrates that there was no feud at all.

Director Peter Jackson took all of the footage shot for the documentary Let It Be and turned it into a new miniseries that corrects the record.

At a Zoom press conference in November, Jackson discussed The Beatles: Get Back.

the sixteenth

In over 50 hours of footage, he found no signs of enmity between The Beatles band members, he explained.

Disney(plus) is currently showing The Beatles: Get Back.

Jackson claimed that he was already a Beatles fan who had heard about the squabbles during the recording sessions for Let It Be.

While filming The Beatles: Get Back, he braced himself for the discovery of the feud, but instead discovered the polar opposite.

There was even more audio tape of the sessions, in addition to the 50-60 hours of footage.

“No single Beatle says an angry word to any other Beatle in the entire length of the audio, 150 hours,” Jackson claims.

“There isn’t a single instance in which any of them is truly enraged.”

“At the end of the day, their friendship just shines.”

McCartney came up with a lot of the ideas for the Let It Be album.

Jackson acknowledged that McCartney puts the band under a little more pressure than others, but he claims that The Beatles: Get Back demonstrates this in context.

Paul McCartney was reminded that he co-wrote a John Lennon solo song while working on ‘The Beatles: Get Back.’

There are sections where Paul is the bossy one and so on.

If you want to call him bossy, he is to some extent, but I’m a director, and I hope no one calls me bossy because I only do what falls to me.

So, come on, guys, and meet me.

We’ve got some time.

This isn’t exactly being bossy; rather, it’s just being responsible.

And Paul is the one who is in charge.

He is the one who is dealing with the pressure.

Everything the Beatles do has to be incredible.

They have a standard, you know, and Paul is well aware of it.

So this isn’t going to be another Magical Mystery Tour for him.

After The Beatles, Lennon had a reputation for being outspoken, according to Jackson.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

<p>[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

You have sections of Paul being the bossy one and all that. He is, to some degree, if you want to call him bossy, but, I mean, I’m a director, and so I hope no one calls me bossy, because I only do what falls to me. So, come, guys. Come on, meet me. We got time. This is not really being bossy, it’s just being-being responsible. And Paul’s the responsible one. He’s the one who’s carrying the stress of this. Everything that the Beatles do has got to be fantastic. You know, they have a standard and Paul’s very much aware of that. So he doesn’t want this to be another Magical Mystery Tour. Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back press conference, 11/16/21