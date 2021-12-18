No Way Home, Spider-Man could save Marvel’s most divisive storyline.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has the potential to save Marvel’s most divisive storyline.

After months of anticipation, Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters in just a few days, and while there have been plenty of theories and speculation about what fans can expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, one thing has been clear since the first trailer debuted in August.

With Peter ParkerSpider-Man still reeling from his secret identity being revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the young hero turns to Stephen StrangeDoctor Strange for assistance in erasing the information from public memory.

However, the magic does not work out as Peter and Strange had hoped.

The story appears to be Marvel Studios’ interpretation of one of comics’ most divisive storylines, 2007’s “One More Day,” a comic that continues to divide fans today.

But, with the upcoming film putting its own spin on the story, it’s worth considering the impact of this infamous run on Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man titles, as well as how No Way Home might ultimately redeem the comics story.

“One More Day” was a four-part crossover written by J Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada that connected Marvel’s three main Spider-Man series at the time: Amazing Spider-Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Sensational Spider-Man.

When Aunt May is shot by an enemy targeting Peter Parker’s loved ones, the story begins after Spider-Man’s true identity is revealed during the events of Civil War.

During Peter’s attempts to save Aunt May’s life, he meets Mephisto, who offers him a devilish bargain: Mephisto will save Aunt May’s life and the world will forget Spider-Man’s true identity, but Peter must give up his marriage to Mary Jane Watson.

As a result of Peter and Mary Jane’s agreement, that chapter of their history is erased, as if it never existed.

The plot led to a reorganization of the Spider-Man titles at the time, but it didn’t sit well with fans or critics.

Many readers were outraged that not only did Peter make a deal with the literal devil, but that decades of Spider-Man canon leading up to Peter and Mary Jane’s marriage were wiped out as well — a change in the status quo that many readers never fully recovered from.

There was even some criticism of Peter’s plan…

