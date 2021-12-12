No Way Home Teases the Return of the Amazing Spider-Man Star

Rhys Ifans, who played the Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man, is speaking out about the Lizard’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel pits Peter Parker (Tom Holland) against multiversal villains from other worlds, including the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2).

Jamie Foxx as Electro, the electrifying foe who shocked the world’s wall-crawler (Andrew Garfield) in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, has also been confirmed to return.

Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, and Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, are among the all-CGI villains revealed in the trailer.

“Well, you know, like most Christmas presents, the good thing is not knowing what’s in them until it’s time to open them,” Ifans told Murphy’s Multiverse when asked if he’ll reprise his role as Amazing Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have yet to reveal whether Church and Ifans will reprise their roles as their respective villains, who have only been seen in monstrous non-human forms in marketing material.

After trailers revealed Spider-foes from the Raimi-verse and the Webb-verse would enter the MCU in No Way Home, the result of a botched secret-identity-erasing spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Dafoe, Malina, and Foxx sat down for a villains panel.

Before Sony abandoned The Amazing Spider-Man continuity in favor of bringing a rebooted Spidey into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Ifans said of the reboot, “I have absolutely no opinion on it.”

He told Total Film at the time, “I have no opinion.”

“I’m hoping that when they reboot, the emphasis will be on the ‘boot’ rather than the’re,’ because it’s in desperate need of a jolt.”

Our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero, thanks to the reveal of Spider-Man’s identity.

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17 and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

